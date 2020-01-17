Plans in place to help Brindlee Mountain Primary School students with special needs

Parents of students with special needs at Brindlee Mountain Primary School want to ensure their children are being considered as the school district rebounds from last weekend's destructive tornado.

The current plan has those students moving to unfamiliar spaces inside the Brindlee Mountain Middle School.

Marshall County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley tells WAAY31 there is a plan in place to help take care of all students with special needs, providing them with everything they need.

Melinda Tracy has two daughters who went to the primary school, a second grader, and a kindergartner who has cerebral palsy. When an EF-2 tornado destroyed the facility, Tracy says she started to worry, and not just for her kids.

"I worry about students with special needs, if things will be the same," Tracy said. "At Brindlee Mountain (primary), the accommodations for the kids, I can't express how grateful I was for the wonderful accommodations for them."

Wigley says they've already identified classrooms for students with special needs.

"We do have a classroom for our special needs children there at the high school and it's a regular classroom on the same hall as the other students," Dr. Wigley said.

Wigley tells WAAY31 pre-school children with special needs will be at the Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, while kindergarten though second grade students will be in the Brindlee Mountain Middle School building at the high school.

There will also be an orientation in the near future, giving parents and students an opportunity to get familiar with the building before school starts again. Tracy is confident in hearing what is being done by the school district.

"I have seen the community come together for the school like no other, and I've respected and commended everybody for everything they've done so far," Tracy said.

As of right now, the Brindlee Mountain Primary School students will start classes on Jan. 27.