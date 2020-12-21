Planets align to form 'Christmas Star' in the night sky

The two largest planets in our solar system are aligning in the night sky.

Jupiter and Saturn align about once every 20 years. Two things make this year's so unique and rare.

First, is how close the planets will appear to each other, about a tenth of a degree apart. They'll appear as one bright point of light.

The last time that happened was 400 years ago, in 1623. Galileo was still alive, but he couldn't see it because it happened during the day.

That makes Monday night's event all the more special. It's happening at night, and that hasn't happened in 800 years!

This is often called the ‘Christmas Star.’ Watch WAAY 31 Anchor Dan Shaffer explain the history of the event in the video above.