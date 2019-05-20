Clear

Plane registered to Gurley man was sold before landing on Florida interstate

Photo: The Maitland Police Department

The Federal Aviation Administration said this plane was registered to a man from Gurley, Alabama, but that man said he sold it in April.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 8:14 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

WAAY 31 has learned a plane that had to make an emergency landing on a Florida interstate last week was sold to a man in Orlando months ago.

The Federal Aviation Administration said this plane was registered to a man from Gurley, Alabama, but that man said he sold it in April.

The man from Gurley says the new plane owner should have sent the paperwork to the FAA, and he isn't sure why the plane is still registered under his name.

The FAA says the plane had to make an emergency landing after it ran out of fuel. For more information about this, click HERE.  

