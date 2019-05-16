Plane from North Alabama makes emergency landing on Florida interstate

A plane from North Alabama made an emergency landing in Florida Thursday evening.

The Maitland Police Department in Florida says crews responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to a small plane that made an emergency landing on the Maitland Boulevard onramp to Interstate 4.

Police say the pilot of the two-seat Cherokee, which is registered with the Federal Aviation Administration to Gurley, Alabama, reported the aircraft ran out of fuel while heading to Orlando Executive Airport.

According to Maitland police, no injuries were reported, and no roadway lanes were closed. They say the Federal Aviation Administration is responding.

WAAY 31 contacted the Madison County Executive Airport, and they say the plane did not fly out of there. Orlando, Florida ABC-affiliated station, WFTV, reports the plane appears to have hit a vehicle on the road.