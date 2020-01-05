Clear
Plane crash at Cullman Regional Airport

A plane crashed at the Cullman Regional Airport at around 12:30 p.m.

Posted: Jan 5, 2020 1:56 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

The Cullman County Emergency Management agencies confirms a plane crashed at the Cullman Regional Airport at around 12:30 p.m.

At this time, we do not know if there were any injuries.

Sources told our sister station in Birmingham ABC 33/40 there are injuries. 

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. We will keep you updated both on air and online as soon as we learn more information. 

