Plan Z: Improving State Highways

When it comes to a new highway improvement plan, many people in Huntsville said the roads need help, and they are willing to pay more for improved safety on highways.

"They're not going to increase the tax? Well, it makes me feel a lot better, because not everybody can pay some big tax. Not everybody has that money to do that with," said Huntsville resident, Angela King.

That’s King’s reaction to Jim Zeigler’s 'Plan Z.' On Tuesday, he told WAAY 31 the state wastes millions of dollars every year that can be invested into bonds. The bond company would immediately give $900 million to improve highways and the state would pay back the money over a 20-year period.

"If they're going to improve the highways, I'm all for it, because there is always room for improvement out in the world," said Huntsville resident, Xavier Allen.

Right now, state lawmakers are talking about raising the gas tax to generate enough money for road improvements.

"Whatever makes the city better," said Huntsville resident, Ashley Nasce.

"I just want the world to become a better place to be honest, because honestly, the world is going in the wrong direction and we don't need that. Honestly, I feel a little good about that," said Allen.

After WAAY 31 spoke with Zeigler on Tuesday, we learned that a bond company has not been selected yet. The plan needs to be approved by the legislature first.