Plainview wins another state championship in thrilling fashion

Bears beat the Wildcats 54-52.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 7:42 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Caden Millican hits the game winning shot for the second year in a row! 

His last second layup earned Plainview back-to-back state titles as they beat Westminster Christian 54-52.

