Plainview dominates out of losers' bracket, takes home 3A title

North Alabama was well represented in AHSAA softball title games this year. The region had at least one team in the championship game at every level, except 7A.

In the tournament’s final championship pairing, Plainview had clawed its way out of the losers’ bracket to square off with Prattville Christian Academy. The Bears were narrowly defeated by PCA 3-2 on Friday and would have to beat them twice on Saturday to take home the 3A blue map.

Unlike the semifinal matchup, the Bears were in attack mode on Saturday. Plainview easily forced the winner-take-all title game with a 13-4 victory.

As a result of some long games and previous winner-take-all action, the first pitch in the second game wasn’t until just before 10:30 p.m.

Despite the late night and long day, the Bears could not be stopped. Plainview scored 13 runs and shut out the Panthers, clinching the team’s first title on an unbelievable running catch by Livia Smith.

“It’s great for the school, it’s great for the community, it’s great for the girls,” head coach Jeff Brooks said after the win. “They believed in themselves and I believed in them and it’s just been a great run for them.”