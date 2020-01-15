Plainview basketball taking it one game at a time

This years Plainview team isn't like last years, but that doesn’t mean the Bears aren't State Championship contenders. These guys have grown up surrounded by Plainview basketball and have that winning mentality. They’re mindset is to take it one game at a time and they have a chance to make it back to the Birmingham.

"We've been fortunate the past couple of years to have a group of guys who were able to accomplish the ultimate goal," Plainview basketball head coach Robi Coker said. "Hopefully we have a couple more groups coming through that can chase those dreams as well."

Although Plainview has won the 3A State Championship for the last two years, the seniors on this team aren't feeling a target on their backs.

"I feel like we just working hard every day and we'll ready to go when our times called to play," senior Tristan Willingham said.

The Bears basketball program knew this season was going to be different after losing six seniors, but the new leaders on this team never lost confidence.

Willingham said, "We got passed it, we're good. We've been doing really good."

"We're just going to work harder every single day and get better. Play it one game at a time," senior Grant Sanders said.

Head coach Robi Coker says Plainview is a community that expects success, and most of his players have watched older siblings or relatives play for Plainview in the past, which works to his advantage.

"They know what's expected, they know how it's been accomplished," Coach Coker said. "They know that those guys before them worked extremely hard and did things the right way, and they just kind of fell in line and it's made them more coach-able."

This winning mentality runs deep through the Bears program; but he says this year's team in particular has certain attributes that will be accustom to Plainview teams in the future.

"They're extremely unselfish. They play the right way. They try to make the right play every time. They don't care who gets the credit. They cheer for their teammates and it certainly makes it fun to be a part of."

The Bears are currently preparing for the semi-finals of the DeKalb County Basketball Tournament. They’re set to face Collinsville on Friday, and if they win they’ll play for the Championship on Saturday.