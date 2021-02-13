Plainview, Scottsboro basketball win area titles

No basketball hoop was safe Friday as area teams cut down the nets after clinching area championships.

In Fyffe, the Red Devils had their sights set on a third-straight area title as they faced off with Plainview Friday night. The Bears had other plans for the Red Devils.

A physical game from the start, Plainview would strike first. A layup and then a three from Luke Smith gave the bears a five-point lead. Fyffe would answer right back, as the teams exchanged leads early and often.

In the end, the Bears would grab a lead and hold onto it, winning 67-57 and capturing the 3A Area 14 title.

Over at Scottsboro High School, it was a fight until the final seconds between the Wildcats and the Buckhorn Bucks.

Not to say that the first three quarters of action weren’t worth noting, but in the final minutes of the fourth things got crazy.

Tied at 53 with less than seven minutes on the clock, Cameron Jamar nailed one from behind the arc to give the Bucks a three-point lead. After that, things would slow down. No points were scored for more than three minutes, until Scottsboro’s B.J. Harris stole one and brought it all the way back to the hoop. The Wildcats would go on to tie the game with a foul shot shortly after.

The teams would battle back and forth, until the game’s final seconds. With 0.9 seconds on the clock, Buckhorn had one last try to tie or win off the inbound, but the toss to the bucket came up empty and the Wildcats won, 64-62 -- 6A Area 15 champions.