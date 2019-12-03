Plainview School in DeKalb County opens free pantry to help students

When an organization that gave free food to Plainview School students in need went under this year, two teachers and an assistant principal got together to step in.

Right now, more than half of the students at Plainview School qualify for free or reduced lunch, but when those kids go home from school, they could be left hungry.

"We didn't want to see those students left out in the cold, so we thought, 'What can we do to continue to help?'" said Brandon Renfroe, one of the teachers.

That's where the Plainview pantry comes in. They send food home with around 70 students, three days a week.

"Yes, we are sending food home three days a week, but it takes 5, 6, 7 days to prepare to do that," said Whitney Whiteside, a teacher.

We caught up with Whiteside after her trip to the grocery store to stock the pantry shelves for the students.

"They're very humbled and they're grateful," said Whiteside.

The food the kids get depends on their age and whether they have help cooking at home. Each child is met with individually to find out what they need and how they'd like to get the food.

The pantry has been around for just four months. In that time, they've raised $12,000, but it's growing fast and they need help to keep it going.

If you'd like to donate, click HERE.