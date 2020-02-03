Clear
Plainview High School has increased security presence after alleged threat

The school is operating on a regular schedule.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 9:33 AM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 9:35 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Plainview High School in Rainsville has an increased security presence on Monday.

Administrators say rumors and allegations were brought to their attention of a potential threat made towards the school for Monday. The school says law enforcement officials investigated the matter and do not believe there is present danger.

The school says there will be an increased presence of security on the campus as it operates on a regular schedule.

