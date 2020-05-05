Pizza Hut is hiring for 50 positions at four locations in Huntsville.
They're looking to hire managers, crew members and delivery drivers. Full and part time positions are available.
The restaurants will schedule video interviews with applicants. If you’re interested in applying, text ‘GPS’ to 37872 or click here.
The following locations are hiring:
- 4802 University Drive NW, Huntsville
- 11570 Memorial Parkway S, Huntsville
- 2417 N Memorial Parkway, Huntsville
- 2246 Winchester Road NE, Unit #308, Huntsville
Related Content
- Pizza Hut hiring 50 workers in Huntsville
- Vehicle crashes into Huntsville Pizza Hut
- Fayetteville Pizza Hut changes delivery policy
- Pizza Hut expands beer delivery service
- Best Buy hiring seasonal workers in Huntsville
- Woodbridge hiring 25 in Huntsville area
- Kohl’s hiring seasonal workers in Huntsville, Madison, Decatur and Florence
- Huntsville police seek pizza-buying suspect with cloned credit card
- Huntsville police: Marco's Pizza armed robbery suspect in custody
- WATCH: Masked men rob Domino's Pizza in Huntsville
Scroll for more content...