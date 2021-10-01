Clear

Pivotal bridge from Winnie the Pooh series to be auctioned

Winnie the Pooh

The series' author, A. A. Milne, often played with his son, Christopher Robin, at the bridge.

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 4:26 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LONDON — The adventures of the honey-loving bear “Winnie the Pooh” have captivated children — and their parents — for nigh-on 100 years. Fans now have a chance to own a central piece of Pooh’s history, when a countryside bridge from the south of England goes up for auction next week.

The author of the hugely popular Pooh series of books, A. A. Milne, often played with his son, Christopher Robin, at the bridge in the 1920s. It became a regular setting for the adventures of Pooh and his friends in the series that launched in 1926.

The auctioneers have said there’s been interest from around the world, but they hope that it stays local.

Read more here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events