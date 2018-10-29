Clear

Pittsburgh Jewish leaders, 'President Trump, you are not welcome in Pittsburgh'

The group wrote how they welcome the President if he would denounce white nationalism.

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 7:40 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Eleven prominent Jewish leaders in Pittsburgh wrote a harshly worded letter to President Trump just one day after the murder of 11 people inside a synagogue, AOL News reported. The letter was posted on Bend the Arc, a progressive Jewish website. President Trump announced his plans to visit Pittsburgh this week only a few hours after the shooting.

"For the past three years your words and your policies have emboldened a growing white nationalist movement. You yourself called the murderer evil, but yesterday’s violence is the direct culmination of your influence." 

The statement is among the first written in the letter.

“While we cannot speak for all Pittsburghers, or even all Jewish Pittsburghers, we know we speak for a diverse and unified group when we say: President Trump, you are not welcome in Pittsburgh until you commit yourself to compassionate, democratic policies that recognize the dignity of all of us.”

However, the group did write how they'd welcome the President if he "denounces white nationalism and stops targeting and endangering all minorities.”

The shooter, Robert Bowers, often wrote on the Gab website about his contempt for Jews, among other groups. He didn't specifically site President Trump as an influence for his behavior. Several times he criticized the President for surrounding himself with too many people of the Jewish faith. The President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is Jewish.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events