Pittsburgh Jewish leaders, 'President Trump, you are not welcome in Pittsburgh'

Eleven prominent Jewish leaders in Pittsburgh wrote a harshly worded letter to President Trump just one day after the murder of 11 people inside a synagogue, AOL News reported. The letter was posted on Bend the Arc, a progressive Jewish website. President Trump announced his plans to visit Pittsburgh this week only a few hours after the shooting.

"For the past three years your words and your policies have emboldened a growing white nationalist movement. You yourself called the murderer evil, but yesterday’s violence is the direct culmination of your influence."

The statement is among the first written in the letter.

“While we cannot speak for all Pittsburghers, or even all Jewish Pittsburghers, we know we speak for a diverse and unified group when we say: President Trump, you are not welcome in Pittsburgh until you commit yourself to compassionate, democratic policies that recognize the dignity of all of us.”

However, the group did write how they'd welcome the President if he "denounces white nationalism and stops targeting and endangering all minorities.”

The shooter, Robert Bowers, often wrote on the Gab website about his contempt for Jews, among other groups. He didn't specifically site President Trump as an influence for his behavior. Several times he criticized the President for surrounding himself with too many people of the Jewish faith. The President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is Jewish.