Pitcher announced for Braves in Thursday playoff game

Braves announce pitcher for playoff game Thursday.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 9:58 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta left-hander Dallas Keuchel will face St. Louis right-hander Miles Mikolas in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Thursday night.

Each team announced its starting pitcher on Tuesday.

Keuchel, who has nine career postseason starts, went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts after signing a one-year deal with Atlanta. He will face the Cardinals for the first time since 2016.

Mikolas was 9-14 with a 4.17 ERA in 32 starts for the Cardinals. He will make his postseason debut.

