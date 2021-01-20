Pisgah woman killed in Tuesday crash

A Pisgah woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County.

Tonia Michelle Phillips, 47, was fatally injured when the 2003 Nissan Xterra in which she was a passenger left the roadway and overturned about 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said Phillips was not using her seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 40 near Jackson County 273, about one mile southeast of Scottsboro.

Driver Tony Ray Sargent, 53, of Pisgah was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment, troopers said.

The accident remains under investigation.