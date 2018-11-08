Clear
Pisgah student arrested for making a terrorist threat

A Pisgah High School student was arrested on Wednesday for making a terrorist threat while at school.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a Pisgah High School student was arrested on Wednesday for making a terrorist threat while at school.

Harnen said 18 year-old Joseph Berg was arrested after students heard Berg say he wanted to shoot people at the school and wanted them to die. The school resource officer at the school was notified and contacted an investigator.

Harnen said they have a zero tolerance policy so Berg was arrested and charged. The school system currently has four SRO's that rotate between the schools and two of them were just hired in October.

