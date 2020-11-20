Pisgah man killed in rollover wreck on Alabama 71

A man was killed in a wreck on Friday in Jackson County.

Alabama State Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened at 12:10 p.m. Friday and claimed the life of a Pisgah man, 36-year-old Charles Bradley Centers. They say he was killed when the Chevrolet S10 he was driving left the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned.

Centers, who troopers say was not using his seatbelt, died at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 71 near County Road 345, about five miles south of Flat Rock.

Troopers continue to investigate.