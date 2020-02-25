Pisgah Lady Eagles look for third straight state title, defeat Pike Road in semifinals

You'd think after two state championships in a row, the Pisgah Lady Eagles would go through a rebuilding phase, losing great seniors, but for them it's all about reloading, as they head to yet another state finals.

"Really excited for them, it means alot, especially with, we've had lots of doubt, doubters, we lost 8 seniors last year," Pisgah Head Coach Carey Ellison said moments after his team's win.

Pisgah defeated Pike Road 72-58 and will face T.R. Miller in the finals on Friday. It wasn't as easy at the final score may show, Pisgah was down by two at the half.

"We kind of just spread out, didn't think if we could get them out of that paint, they could guard us in all five spots," Ellison said of the changes they made in the second half.

When Lady Eagles returned to the floor, they made the right adjustments. Senior guard Chloe Womack led the way, finishing the game with 26 points. She says the key was being aggressive.

"Our three's weren't really going in, it was like you know, you gotta attack, attack, attack," Womack said.

Pisgah will be fighting for their third state championship in a row on Friday.