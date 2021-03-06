Pisgah 4-peat: Eagles capture fourth consecutive state title

For the fourth time in four years, the Pisgah Eagles are state champions.

Defeating Hatton 64-38 for the 2A title on Saturday, the team completed a four-peat. Capping off a season unlike any other, the team said this one just meant more.

“You know, it’s awesome and my kids deserve it,” Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison said after the win.

Playing on the big stage in the Magic City is nothing new for the Eagles. From 2015 to 2021, Pisgah made all but one final -- winning in their last four appearances.

From the first bounce in Saturday’s title game, it was clear that the Eagles had their sights set on the blue map. Molly Heard and Kallie Tinker led the charge, combining for 39 points in a dominating win.

The road to hoist the blue map felt longer than ever this season, both on the court and off -- with a pandemic, a reclassification and an unbelievable level of competition -- giving this title a little more meaning than some of the others.

“Because everybody doubted us this year and we got to prove them wrong,” Kallie Tinker said.

For the team’s juniors, like finals' MVP Molly Heard, it’s never too early to start looking ahead to next year.

“I’ve definitely thought about the journey next year and it’s gonna be just as hard as this year, so it’s gonna be hard,” Heard said of going for a fifth-straight title.

With Pisgah’s win, six North Alabama teams captured state basketball titles this season.