Pirates dominate Braves in Pittsburgh

Braves fall 11-1.

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 9:58 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Gamel homered twice and drove in six runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Atlanta Braves 11-1 on Monday night. Gamel took Max Fried (5-5) over the fence in center field for a two-run home run in the fourth. He doubled home Bryan Reynolds in the sixth and added a three-run shot in the seventh. The Pirates have won two straight following a six-game losing streak. Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits each for Atlanta, but the Braves missed a chance to get back to .500 for the first time in a month.

