Piper and Leaf Tea hosts preview night for new location

Piper and Leaf Tea held a preview night Saturday, complete with live music and s'mores, for the company’s new Lacey’s Spring location.

The new Piper and Leaf Farm is home to the company’s production facility as well as retail space and a cafe.

The seven-acre plot also offers lots of room for events and activities. Co-owner Connor Knapp said it’s still a work in progress, but there’s a lot to be excited about.

“When it’s finally open and complete, we’re going to have growing areas, we’re going to have raised beds of different things like blackberries, figs, peaches, and we’re going to be having that grown here on-site, as well as a little cafe area as well, where you can get drinks, maybe some food and just bring the whole family out,” Knapp explained.

Knapp said they expect the grand opening will be in late spring or early summer 2021 but added there’s still a lot of work they need to do.