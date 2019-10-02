October 11 is more than a football Friday. At Jemison vs Hazel Green it's the "Pink Game." The teams are raising money and awareness for one Jemison coach's daughter, who's fighting cancer.

The schools are selling 20 dollar pink "Flush Cancer" shirts. The money goes toward St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Birmingham. It's where Kinsley Green is fighting cancer. She's the daughter of David green, who coaches the Jags.

This "Pink game is a tradition head coach jewel Schrenk bought from Falkville to Hazel Green.

If you wear the shirt Friday, October 11, you get in the game for free.