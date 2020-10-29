Pink Game honors player's family

This year's Pink Game was dedicated to a Trojan players' family. Matthew Simmons is an offensive lineman for Hazel Green, he just tragically lost his mom to cancer in September. Before kickoff Matthew, his brother and his dad, Chris, walked out in the field together to a roaring applause. A beautiful description of his mother was announced over the loud speakers. The team presented the Simmons' family with the game ball and gift baskets. His mom was an honorary captain tonight too. Matthew is new to hazel green after moving from California. Chris says it means a lot the team is there for his son during this difficult time. "It was a big shock, we had a lot of support from the team and the community people we didn't know, reaching out and it was really great to have that," Chris said. The Simmons family wants all money raised at the game to go toward St. Jude's Children's Hospital.