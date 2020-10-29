This year's Pink Game was dedicated to a Trojan players' family. Matthew Simmons is an offensive lineman for Hazel Green, he just tragically lost his mom to cancer in September. Before kickoff Matthew, his brother and his dad, Chris, walked out in the field together to a roaring applause. A beautiful description of his mother was announced over the loud speakers. The team presented the Simmons' family with the game ball and gift baskets. His mom was an honorary captain tonight too. Matthew is new to hazel green after moving from California. Chris says it means a lot the team is there for his son during this difficult time. "It was a big shock, we had a lot of support from the team and the community people we didn't know, reaching out and it was really great to have that," Chris said. The Simmons family wants all money raised at the game to go toward St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
The Simmons family was honored during Hazel Green's Pink Game.
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 5:49 PM
Related Content
- Pink Game honors player's family
- Pink Game helping a Jemison coach's daughter fight cancer
- Hazel Green holds first Pink Game for childhood cancer research
- Hazel Green football hosts successful first Pink Game
- Elkmont, Deshler honor Sisk family members before football game
- UNA basketball players receive top honors
- Montgomery Biscuits baseball player's family killed
- Family, friends honor Buckhorn High School football player’s organ donation after fatal crash
- Shirts on sale for October 11th 'Pink Game' for Jemison versus Hazel Green
- Tennessee Honoring 1998 National Champ Team, Auburn player leaves program
Scroll for more content...