Pink Game helping a Jemison Coach's daughter fight cancer

Trojans and Jaguars fans normally sport their school colors.

This Friday when Jemison travels to Hazel green. Bob Grimwood stadium will be painted pink.

"There's going to be pink police cars, fire trucks, face painting, there's picture booths, there's balloons, she's getting door prizes for raffle things so you can buy chances to win prizes, then that money goes to the foundation," Hazel Green Coach, Joel Schrenk, said.

October 11 is the Pink Game. Hazel Green and Jemison are raising money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Schrenk did this when he was in high school. He brought it to Falkville raising money for the Prayers for Kayleigh Foundation.

"In two years we gave $12,500 dollars to St. Jude's in honor of Kayleigh."

This fundraiser was a must when he came to Hazel Green.

"When we came here we knew we wanted to do the game, but we didn't have a connection," Schrenk said.

Until he met the Green family. David Green coaches at Jemison, his toddler, Kinsley, is battling cancer.

The schools are uniting to "Flush Cancer," supporting David, his wife, Megan, and little Kinsley.

"It's really cool, it's just a God thing, he put them on our schedule at this time," Schrenk said.

Hazel Green Senior Jarren Mitchell says it's an honor to do something bigger than football.

"My prayers go out to his family, it's really cool we are getting to do something bigger than us," Mitchell added.

"We're teaching them now, how to give to other people," Schrenk said.

After the game, the Hazel Green players are giving their jerseys, to someone who is battling or has battled the terrible disease.

Jarren is giving his pink jersey to his aunt.

"It will mean a lot to me and for her and our whole family," Mitchell said. "It's really big, and I'm really honored to play for her."

After the whistle blows Friday, wins and losses will fade, Jarren says more importantly, helping a child win the game of life is what matters most.

"We'll be able to connect more than just football, we'll connect as friends and be able to do something for them that means a lot," Mitchell said.

The order form is not longer available for Flush Cancer shirts. If you want to make a donation, make it out to Hazel Green High School Attn: Flush Cancer.

For addition information, contact: Jamison Barker, Assistant Principal at HGHS. jbarker@mcssk12.org.