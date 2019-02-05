Clear

Pineview Christian Academy wins state title

First state title in school history for women's basketball.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 10:36 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The ladies from the Pineview Christian Academy in Harvest are the ACAA State Champions. It's only the third year for basketball at the school, and they already have real estate in their trophy case.

Coach Tiffany Doner says most of her athletes have only played ball for three years too. So this title is an accomplishment they've worked hard for the past three years. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events