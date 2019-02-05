Pineview Christian Academy wins state title

The ladies from the Pineview Christian Academy in Harvest are the ACAA State Champions. It's only the third year for basketball at the school, and they already have real estate in their trophy case.
Coach Tiffany Doner says most of her athletes have only played ball for three years too. So this title is an accomplishment they've worked hard for the past three years.
