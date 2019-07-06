Pilot injured after plane crashes into Ole Miss golf course

A pilot is being treated for serious burn injuries after her plane crashed into the golf course on the campus of the University of Mississippi.

WAAY 31's sister station, WTVA in Tupelo, reports that the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near the 17th tee box at the Ole Miss Golf Course.

According to Rod Guajardo, a university spokesperson, "A single-engine plane affilated with Civil Air Patrol was performing 'touch and go' takeoffs and landings when it crashed...The only person onboard was a female pilot who suffered serious burns in the crash."

Guarjardo added that the pilot was airlifted to a Memphis-area trauma center for treatment. No one on the ground was injured.

Ole Miss sports announcer said on Twitter that the plane originated from the Golden Triangle Regional Airport and was supposed to land at the University-Oxford Airport.

The university closed the golf course for the rest of the day. Guajardo said in a statement that "the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been contacted and will investigate the scene of the crash. We will provide further updates as they become available."

The current condition of the pilot is not known.