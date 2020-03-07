Picture perfect weekend ahead

It's a chilly start to the day across north Alabama, but we will have plenty of sunshine all weekend long! Highs today will top out in the upper 50s, which is just a few degrees below normal. Sunday will have a very Spring like feel across the area, with highs climbing into the mid 60s! Don't forget to change your clocks before you go to bed tonight. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday morning, meaning clocks will spring forward one hour (which also means one less hour of sleep for all of us tonight too).

Rain chances are back in the forecast Monday evening and linger throughout much of the work week. The most widespread rain will take place Tuesday with shower chances continuing into Wednesday and Thursday. This week will not be a washout, but there will be just enough rain around that you'll want to keep the umbrella handy this week. Rainfall totals will be right around one inch for most locations this week. Flooding is not a concern. We'll warm up into the lower 70s by midweek.