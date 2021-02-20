Picture perfect Sunday, but a little bit breezy

North Alabama continues to thaw out after a rough week of winter weather. Abundant sunshine has allowed many roads east of I-65 to completely dry out today. However, melting is just now taking full effect in the Shoals, where there was a much larger snowpack on the ground. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight under clear skies. This could cause some of the melted snow in the Shoals to refreeze into black ice tonight and early Sunday. While the black ice potential isn't as widespread as last night, use caution if you are out and about tonight in northwest Alabama.

Sunday looks spectacular once again and even warmer too! Highs top out in the mid to upper 50s with lots of sunshine. Some clouds start to move in near sunset ahead of our next weather maker that arrives Sunday night. A fast moving cold front will bring scattered showers to North Alabama Sunday night and Monday morning. Don't worry, this will be all rain! However, the most widespread rain will be across North Alabama during the Monday morning commute. Any lingering rainfall should quickly move out by lunchtime Monday. We might see some clearing Monday afternoon, but temperatures will be a touch cooler with highs in the low 50s. Rainfall totals looks to remain under a half inch.

Monday's cool down is very short lived. By Tuesday, high pressure takes control once again. Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures return with it. In fact, highs Tuesday and Wednesday will climb well into the 60s! Those two days are shaping up to be the warmest days North Alabama has seen in nearly two weeks. Rain chances are back in the forecast Thursday and then again next Saturday. Even so, temperatures look to remain seasonable in the mid 50s.