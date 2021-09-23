Picture perfect Fall day ahead

Fall is here! It is a bit chilly to start the new day. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to low 50s with clear skies. Make sure you dig out the jackets before you head out the door! Thankfully, an extended stretch of quiet weather is underway. Sunny skies are here to stay with temperatures reaching the low 70s this afternoon without a cloud in the sky. If it seems a bit early to be this cool, it actually is! Our average high for September 23rd is 85 degrees, so we'll be close to 15 degrees below normal today.

As we wrap up the week and head into the weekend, we'll continue to see plenty of sunshine. Classic football weather is on the way for Big Game Friday Night! Kickoff temperatures will be in the mid 60s then down to the upper 50s by the 4th quarter. A few more thin clouds return this weekend but we will stay dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures steadily climb over the next seven days. We'll be in the lower 80s early next week. Rain chances are non-existent in the week ahead, allowing for all of our swollen waterways to drain just a bit.

While all is quiet here in North Alabama, the tropics are staying busy. Tropical Depression 18 has formed over open water and will strengthen into a Tropical Storm later today (Sam is the next name on the list). The latest track has soon-to-be-Sam becoming a major hurricane early next week. We may need to watch this system for southeast US impacts, but it's too early for specifics. Friendly reminder that the hurricane season is still in full force and does not officially end until November 30th.