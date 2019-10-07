Picture Day for Hazel Green Football in pink uniforms

Football is taking a back seat Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Hazel Green vs. Mae Jemison game because it's the first ever Pink Game!

These two teams are raising money and awareness for one of the Jemison Coach's whose daughter is fighting cancer.

Monday afternoon, the Trojans players put on their bright pink uniforms and struck a pose! They took one big team picture then got the chance to take individual ones. The players went from being very serious to very silly in those pictures. They got to use different props like a rainbow boa scarf, masks, fun glasses and more.

These pink jerseys are more than just uniforms to these Hazel Green players. On the back of each of them is someone's name that fought or is currently fighting cancer. Senior Courtney Howard has Mary Francis on the back of his in remembrance of his grandma.

"It's means a lot to me and I feel like if she's on the back on my jersey," Howard said. "I can just, like she's in the back of my mind and I'm just doing this for her."

Trojans head coach Joel Schrenk and his wife, Donna, brought this pink game tradition to Hazel Green from Falkville High School were Schrenk coached before this season. He says the jersey's will be given to the person each player is honor after the game.

The Trojans are encouraging everyone in the community to come out on Friday and wear PINK! They want to the entire stadium swimming in pink.