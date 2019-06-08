Pickleball drawing hundreds in Huntsville

It's the sport that's attracting hundreds in north Alabama to paddles and plastic balls.

"Pickleball is the fastest growing sport," Laura Bolan said.

"I was kayaking down the Flint one day, asked someone what are they doing this weekend, they said pickleball, I said what the heck is pickleball?

I've been hooked ever since," huntsville Pickleball Vice Chairman, Steve Schuckman said.

It's the third year pickleball has been in the Alabama State Games, Joyce Good and Pam Plant coordinated outfits to Saturday's match against Betty

Kilpatrick and Connie Keltner.

"What we lack in ability we make up in fashion," Good said.

The two teams know each other from the tennis courts. All four played tennis for years before starting pickleball.

"They've played tennis 100 years just like us," Good added.

"Old tennis players with used parts come play pickleball," Kilpatrick said.

Connie says pickleball is natural transition from tennis, her strategy is ball placement.

So you may be wondering, why is it called pickleball?

"It is called pickleball because the man who created the game has a dog named pickles," Bolan said.