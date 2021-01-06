Photos show violence during protests at U.S. Capitol

Photo Gallery 9 Images
Lawmakers gathered Wednesday to certify the Electoral College votes from each state were forced to evacuate after an angry mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol.
Photos show the scene as dozens of protesters breached the security perimeter and entered the Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. They were seen fighting with officers both inside the building and outside.
Police declared the Capitol to be secure about four hours later.
