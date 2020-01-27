Clear
BREAKING NEWS 8 people unaccounted for, 35 boats destroyed in deadly fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro Full Story

Photos show damage from deadly fire at Jackson County boat dock

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 9:09 AM
Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:44 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Emergency crews are investigating a deadly fire at a Scottsboro boat dock.

Officials say several people are confirmed dead and eight people are unaccounted for after the Monday morning fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro. 

Read more on this story here. We have reporters at the scene and will continue to provide updates. 

