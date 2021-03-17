Photos and videos: Wednesday weather impacts in North Alabama

Photo Gallery 14 Images
WAAY 31 viewers are sending us photos and videos on Wednesday as there is a threat for severe weather across North Alabama.
If you have some to send, you can share them to share@waaytv.com.
Please put your personal safety ahead of any plan to take photos of the weather!
The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network will track this weather all day and night to help keep you and your family safe. Stay with us on air and online for the most up to date information.
Tornado crossing US-82 south of County Rd 187 @spann @JoshJohnson pic.twitter.com/oLRPosIwH1
— Josh Pate ���� (@LateKickJosh) March 17, 2021
@spann Behind Trustmark in Demopolis. Across the river. pic.twitter.com/mfTjb0XKZp
— Michael O. Clements (@Michael_WAW) March 17, 2021
UA students seeking shelter via Snapchat. #alwx pic.twitter.com/WbkV7rPzFl
— Blaise Keller (@blaisemkeller) March 17, 2021
My husband is on Hwy 69, got caught behind the tornado in Tuscaloosa Co— this is what it looks like entering Moundville. Large trees & power lines down. @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/Q61zxWvp1T
— Marie Waxel WAAY 31 (@mariewaxel) March 17, 2021
Formation of a possible tornado in Moundville just a couple hours ago @abc3340 @spann @TaylorSarallo pic.twitter.com/15ZMeipZDu
— Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) March 17, 2021