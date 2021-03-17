Photos and videos: Wednesday weather impacts in North Alabama

WAAY 31 viewers are sending us photos and videos on Wednesday as there is a threat for severe weather across North Alabama.

If you have some to send, you can share them to share@waaytv.com.

Lightning near the Morgan County Sheriff's Office; Credit: Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Facebook Lightning near the Morgan County Sheriff's Office; Credit: Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Facebook

Please put your personal safety ahead of any plan to take photos of the weather!

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network will track this weather all day and night to help keep you and your family safe. Stay with us on air and online for the most up to date information.

My husband is on Hwy 69, got caught behind the tornado in Tuscaloosa Co— this is what it looks like entering Moundville. Large trees & power lines down. @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/Q61zxWvp1T — Marie Waxel WAAY 31 (@mariewaxel) March 17, 2021