Photos and video from Beauregard, Salem Alabama tornado damage

Tornado destruction in Salem, AL

See these images from the communities of Salem and Beauregard.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 2:03 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 2:08 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

WAAY 31's Sydney Martin and Blake Mann remain in Lee County reporting on the destruction and recovery efforts associated with Sunday's deadly tornadoes there.

CLICK HERE TO HELP SURVIVORS, RECOVERY EFFORTS

Today, public safety officials took them into parts of the community that, due to the destruction, no one other than them has seen since Sunday.

These photos and video are from the communities of Salem and Beauregard.

