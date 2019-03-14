Photo Gallery 14 Images
These photos from viewers show storm damage Thursday afternoon in White City, just north of Hanceville.
Related Content
- Photos: Storm damage reported in Cullman County
- Storm damage reported in Franklin County, Tennessee
- Storm damage reported in Sheffield
- Storm damage in Lauderdale County
- 2 killed in Cullman County car crash
- Arab man killed in Cullman County crash
- 18-wheeler wreck blocks I-65 in Cullman County
- Massive fire destroys Cullman County church
- Judge rules Cullman County bail system discriminatory
- Cullman County teen killed in crash
Scroll for more content...