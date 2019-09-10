Clear

Photos: Severe weather causes hail, heavy rain in Madison County

WAAY 31 viewers shared photos of Tuesday's severe weather in Madison County.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 5:33 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 7 Images

Share your weather photos with WAAY 31 by clicking here or by sending an email to share@waaytv.com.

Be sure to include the name of the photographer and where and when the photos were taken.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events