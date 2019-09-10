Photos: Severe weather causes hail, heavy rain in Madison County

Photo Gallery 7 Images
Share your weather photos with WAAY 31 by clicking here or by sending an email to share@waaytv.com.
Be sure to include the name of the photographer and where and when the photos were taken.
