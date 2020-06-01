Photos: Peaceful protest for George Floyd at Madison County Courthouse

A peaceful protest inspired by the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis was held at the Madison County Courthouse on Monday.

Floyd died on May 25.

The video of Floyd on the ground with a police officer pushing his knee into Floyd's neck while he becomes unresponsive and dies has enraged many in the country.

The officer has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter.

See photos from the Madison County Courthouse event above, and find more information on North Alabama protests at WAAYTV.com.