Photos: Neighbors concerned about trash build-up at New Market house

On Tuesday, WAAY 31 got a look inside a house that neighbors say is the source of a bad smell in the New Market community.

Pictures from a viewer show wall-to-wall trash piled up in every room. The house also has considerable damage to its walls.

A company bought the abandoned house and started cleaning it out. At the end of April, the Madison County Health Department said the new owner needed to get a dumpster, which has now arrived.