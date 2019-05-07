Clear
Photos: Neighbors concerned about trash build-up at New Market house

Photo: WAAY 31 viewer

Pictures from a viewer show wall-to-wall trash piled up in every room.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 10:00 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 10:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Tuesday, WAAY 31 got a look inside a house that neighbors say is the source of a bad smell in the New Market community.

Pictures from a viewer show wall-to-wall trash piled up in every room. The house also has considerable damage to its walls.

A company bought the abandoned house and started cleaning it out. At the end of April, the Madison County Health Department said the new owner needed to get a dumpster, which has now arrived.

