Photo Gallery 12 Images
On Tuesday, WAAY 31 got a look inside a house that neighbors say is the source of a bad smell in the New Market community.
Pictures from a viewer show wall-to-wall trash piled up in every room. The house also has considerable damage to its walls.
A company bought the abandoned house and started cleaning it out. At the end of April, the Madison County Health Department said the new owner needed to get a dumpster, which has now arrived.
Related Content
- Photos: Neighbors concerned about trash build-up at New Market house
- Madison County Health Department responds to neighbors' concerns about trash build-up
- House fire on Chadwell Road has neighbors concerned
- Neighbors upset about overflowing trash at Decatur apartments
- Trash Panda Apparel Available!
- Concerned neighbors discuss pool safety after boy nearly drowns
- Athens neighbors concerned about apartments being built near homes
- Neighbors on Moores Mill Road state safety concerns
- With more rain, neighbors concerned about flooding in Limestone Co.
- Neighbors concerned about tethered dogs in Limestone Co.
Scroll for more content...