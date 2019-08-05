Photos: Huntsville student starts new school year in style

Photo Gallery 4 Images
One Grissom High School student began his new school year with flair on Monday.
Check out these photos of freshman Drew Groves hanging out in the limousine his dad, Gene Groves, got him for his first day of high school.
No word yet on how many new friends Drew’s new ride got him on his first day.
Thanks to Gene Groves for sending us these photos! See more Back to School photos here and email us your own Back to School photos at share@waaytv.com
