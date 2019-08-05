Clear
Photos: Huntsville student starts new school year in style

Drew Groves and Gene Groves in the limo that Gene got for his son Drew on his first day at Grissom High School (Photo courtesy of Gene Groves)

No word yet on how many new friends Drew’s new ride got him on his first day.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 1:23 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

One Grissom High School student began his new school year with flair on Monday.

Check out these photos of freshman Drew Groves hanging out in the limousine his dad, Gene Groves, got him for his first day of high school.

Thanks to Gene Groves for sending us these photos! See more Back to School photos here and email us your own Back to School photos at share@waaytv.com

