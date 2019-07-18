Clear

Photos: Hartselle woman says lightning strike blew up tree, damaged church

Photo: Kim Sparkman

A woman in Hartselle says a lightning strike blew up a tree.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 3:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 5 Images

A woman in Hartselle, Kim Sparkman, says lightning hit a tree at her church Tuesday afternoon. She says the strike blew up the tree, and there is damage to the property and church.

To see more weather photos from WAAY 31 viewers, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events