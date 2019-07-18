Photo Gallery 5 Images
A woman in Hartselle, Kim Sparkman, says lightning hit a tree at her church Tuesday afternoon. She says the strike blew up the tree, and there is damage to the property and church.
To see more weather photos from WAAY 31 viewers, click here.
Related Content
- Photos: Hartselle woman says lightning strike blew up tree, damaged church
- Late night fire damages Hartselle home
- Alabama pastor struck by lightning at church
- Hartselle church plans to set a Guinness World Record
- Alabama currently in peak season for lightning strikes
- Lightning strike causes fire at home in Ardmore
- A Hartselle man is missing
- Hartselle bust uncovers heroin, meth
- Photos: Storm damage reported in Cullman County
- Photos: Storm causes damage in Limestone County
Scroll for more content...