Photos: Flooding reported in Decatur

WAAY 31 viewers Robbie Morgan and Trevyn Goode sent us photos of flooding at Summer Key Apartments near Spring Avenue in Decatur.
The National Weather Service says it has gotten reports of flooding on Church Street, 4th Avenue, 10th Street, and that trees are down near the railroad tracks and Finley Island Road in Decatur.
If you have photos of today's weather you've taken, send them to us for use online and possibly on air at share@waaytv.com
