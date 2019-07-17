Clear

Photos: Flooding reported in Decatur

Photo courtesy of Trevyn Goode

Stay safe!

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 1:57 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 3:04 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 8 Images

WAAY 31 viewers Robbie Morgan and Trevyn Goode sent us photos of flooding at Summer Key Apartments near Spring Avenue in Decatur.

The National Weather Service says it has gotten reports of flooding on Church Street, 4th Avenue, 10th Street, and that trees are down near the railroad tracks and Finley Island Road in Decatur.

If you have photos of today's weather you've taken, send them to us for use online and possibly on air at share@waaytv.com

