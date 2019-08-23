Photo Gallery 4 Images
WAAY 31 viewer Jeremy Brewer sent us these photos of flooding on Woodward Avenue in Muscle Shoals on Friday afternoon.
If you can safely take photos of severe weather impacts where you live, send them to us at share@waaytv.com and you may see them on air and online.
Related Content
- Photos: Flooding in Muscle Shoals during Friday's severe weather
- Muscle Shoals homes evacuated due to flooding
- Muscle Shoals TV Show Confirmed
- Muscle Shoals' pre-game routine
- Muscle Shoals area recovering from flooding with clean-up help
- Muscle Shoals Education Foundation raises $90,000
- Muscle Shoals parents upset after teacher firing
- Tuscumbia man killed in Muscle Shoals wreck
- One dead in Muscle Shoals shooting
- Muscle Shoals basketball punches Final Four ticket
Scroll for more content...