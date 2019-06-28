Photo Gallery 16 Images
WAAY 31 will bring you all the latest from HydroFest, so keep an eye on us on TV and online.
Be on the lookout for WAAY 31 Sports Director Lynden Blake and Lauren Cavasinni.
And check out these photos from Friday by our own Paul Dughi.
Related Content
- Photos: Check out the fun at HydroFest in Guntersville
- HydroFest in Guntersville wants volunteers
- Excitement builds for Guntersville's HydroFest
- HydroFest is this weekend at Lake Guntersville
- Tickets go on sale next week for Hydrofest in Guntersville
- Guntersville Lake HydroFest organizers announce partnership with Powerboat Nationals
- HydroFest 2018: Andrew Tate establishes a course record in Guntersville at 157.866 mph
- HydroFest racing cancelled Friday due to weather
- HydroFest Qualifying Rescheduled Due to Weather
- Local businesses gearing up for Hydrofest race in Marshall Co.
Scroll for more content...