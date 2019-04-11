Clear
Photos: Celebrate National Pet Day with WAAY 31

WAAY 31 is joining in on the fun to celebrate National Pet Day today.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 11:53 AM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 1:52 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Want to join us? Send pictures of your pets to me (don't forget to include your name and the name of your pet) at jrayburn@waaytv.com and we’ll add them to this slideshow.

We may even use them on air!

