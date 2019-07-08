Photo Gallery 8 Images
A Huntsville Kroger is now officially closed.
Monday was the last day of operations for the Kroger off of Drake Avenue. The company said the store lost $3 million in the last 3 years.
WAAY 31 got a look at the inside of the store, and it's completely cleared out. The store had to move up its original closing date, because it sold its merchandise so quickly.
Related Content
- Photos: A last look inside Huntsville's Drake Avenue Kroger before it closed forever
- Kroger closing Drake Ave store in Huntsville; 100 employees impacted
- Kroger closing Drake Ave store in Huntsville sooner than expected
- Man hit by vehicle on Drake Avenue
- Huntsville Utilities closing portion of Clinton Avenue
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closes Clinton Avenue lane
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closing part of Clinton Avenue
- Aerial photos of Huntsville flooding
- Huntsville house fire leaves inside destroyed
- Gunman barricaded inside a Huntsville apartment
Scroll for more content...