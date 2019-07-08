Clear
Photos: A last look inside Huntsville's Drake Avenue Kroger before it closed forever

WAAY 31 got a look at the inside of the store on Monday.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 9:34 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 9:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Huntsville Kroger is now officially closed.

Monday was the last day of operations for the Kroger off of Drake Avenue. The company said the store lost $3 million in the last 3 years.

WAAY 31 got a look at the inside of the store, and it's completely cleared out. The store had to move up its original closing date, because it sold its merchandise so quickly.

