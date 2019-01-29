Photos: A frosty morning on Second Creek in Rogersville

Photo Gallery 7 Images
Photographer and WAAY 31 friend Patricia Hymans ventured out to Second Creek in Rogersville on Tuesday morning to grab some photos.
She was nice enough to share them with us so we can share them with you.
You can see more of her photos here
