Snowflakes are starting to fall in North Alabama tonight after a day of light rain showers.

Check out these photos and videos of snowflakes.

Snow in Killen (Photo courtesy Natalie Rayburn Mitchell) Snow in Killen (Photo courtesy Natalie Rayburn Mitchell)

If there's wintry weather where you are send photos and videos to us at share@waaytv.com.

We'll use them online and possibly on WAAY 31!